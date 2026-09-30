‘I’m behind my club’ — Guardiola speaks after Man City verdict

Pep Guardiola

By Enitan Abdultawab

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has thrown his support behind the club after it was found guilty of 114 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

Guardiola, who left City at the end of last season after 10 years in charge, broke his silence in a social media post following the publication of the verdict.

“I want every single Man City fan to know I am here; more than ever. I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters,” Guardiola wrote on his official Instagram page.

“Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all.”

The Premier League’s report found City guilty of breaches relating to their financial reporting and commercial revenue between 2009 and 2018.

According to the report, the club was found to have inflated commercial revenue and reduced costs by about £900m, while also misstating accounts and concealing its true financial position.

City have strongly denied the allegations and have confirmed their intention to appeal the verdict.

Guardiola had previously expressed his belief in the club’s position while he was still manager.

Speaking before his departure in May, he said: “I trust them. I spoke with them and trust how they behave and how they did. What happened, happened.”

The former City boss had also defended the club while awaiting the outcome of the case.

“I believe what they say to me and the reasons why. I said, ‘Okay, let’s see.’ I cannot say any more yet because we’re awaiting the sentence,” he said.

Guardiola also responded to calls from some sections of the football community for City to face severe punishment if found guilty.

“I read something about the situation and how we need to be relegated immediately. Seventy-five per cent of the clubs want it, because I know what they do behind the scenes,” he said.

City chief executive Ferran Soriano and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak have also issued messages to supporters, maintaining that the club remains confident it will overturn the findings on appeal.

The club was initially charged in February 2023, with the hearing taking place over 42 days in late 2024.

The latest verdict marks a major development in the long-running dispute between Manchester City and the Premier League.