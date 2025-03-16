2027: Why Tinubu’s APC faces unprecedented rejection – Ezeobika

President Bola Tinubu

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Legal Adviser of the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), Chief Barr. Chukwudi Ezeobika, has stated that President Bola Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), face an unprecedented rejection, particularly in the South East, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, Ezeobika noted that the President and the ruling party have become symbols of “unfulfilled promises, economic distress, and political alienation.” He explained that with the 2027 elections fast approaching, the APC is encountering mounting resistance—not only from the opposition but from Nigerians across all regions who have grown disillusioned with the government’s performance.

Ezeobika stated, “Rather than fostering inclusivity in a nation as diverse as Nigeria, Tinubu’s government has deepened divisions through its appointments, policies, and handling of national crises. The consequence is clear: there is a growing consensus that the APC must be rejected at the polls.”

He specifically pointed to grievances in the South East, particularly the prolonged detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, which he said has alienated the region entirely. “Calls for dialogue and reconciliation have been met with silence, reinforcing perceptions of political bias and exclusion,” he said.

Similarly, in the South-South, economic hardships—driven by inflation, subsidy removal, and policy missteps—have left many disenchanted. Ezeobika noted that these regions, which already had minimal trust in the APC, now see little incentive to support the party politically.

“Their votes in 2027 are expected to overwhelmingly reject Tinubu’s leadership,” he added.

Ezeobika criticized the economic policies of the Tinubu administration, stating that Nigeria is experiencing one of its most challenging economic periods in recent history.

“Policies intended to drive economic growth have instead triggered inflation, worsened unemployment, and pushed millions further into poverty. Businesses are closing, the cost of living has skyrocketed, and hope is fading for the average Nigerian,” he said.

He emphasized that the administration’s failure to provide tangible economic relief has sparked nationwide frustration. “For many voters, economic survival will take precedence over political loyalty when casting their votes in 2027,” he asserted.

Ezeobika also warned that Tinubu should not take his own South-West stronghold for granted, as dissatisfaction with his administration’s policies continues to rise.

“Even in Tinubu’s traditional stronghold of the South-West, murmurs of dissatisfaction are growing louder. Many who once supported him based on political and regional sentiment now feel betrayed by the hardships they endure,” he said.

He pointed out that while the political elite may remain silent, ordinary citizens are struggling, and their frustration could shift political allegiances. “The assumption that the South-West will remain a guaranteed stronghold for Tinubu’s re-election bid is rapidly eroding as economic struggles force voters to rethink their loyalties,” he added.

Beyond economic difficulties, Ezeobika highlighted concerns among Nigerians and the international community regarding the administration’s weakening commitment to democratic principles.

With growing economic hardship and increasing political alienation, he concluded that the 2027 elections could mark a significant shift in Nigeria’s political landscape.