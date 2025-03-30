2027: LP will use Anambra guber polls as a forerunner – Abure

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Comrade Julius Abure, has stated that the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November 2024 will serve as a test run for the party’s anticipated victory in the 2027 presidential election.

Abure made this declaration in Awka, the Anambra State capital, during a forum organized by the Directorate of Mobilization and Integration (DMI) for LP aspirants to engage with party delegates ahead of the Saturday primary election.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in Abuja on Sunday.

Represented at the event by the National Women Leader of the party, Mrs. Dudu Manuga, Abure reaffirmed the party’s readiness for both the Anambra election and the 2027 general elections.

“We want to use Anambra to test what 2027 will be. Labour Party has grown beyond a briefcase party. We are present in all states of Nigeria and Abuja, and we are preparing not just for Anambra but for 2027.”

He further emphasized the importance of party unity, urging all aspirants and stakeholders to work together after the primaries.

“After the primary election this Saturday, no one is permitted to be angry. We must unite and work towards victory in the main election in November. Let us not be weak or divided. Together, nothing is impossible.”

Abure highlighted the party’s strategy of grassroots mobilization, stating that LP would establish a presence in every polling unit across Anambra State.

“This forum is to connect aspirants with the people they wish to govern. What is happening today in Anambra is crucial for our victory in 2027.”

Two leading LP governorship aspirants, Dr. George Moghalu and Mr. John Nwosu, were present at the event and addressed party members on their manifestos.

Dr. George Moghalu identified lack of public trust in government as a major issue in Anambra.

“People no longer trust the government. Security has collapsed, and thugs are being used to enforce tax collection. If the government does the right thing, people will willingly pay taxes without coercion. Tax collection can also be done electronically.”

He pledged to restore public confidence, improve security, and rebuild Anambra State by making governance closer to the people.

The Labour Party’s strategy for Anambra is seen as a crucial stepping stone for its national ambitions in 2027.