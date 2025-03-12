12 Air Force personnel invade our office, ‘flog staff, stole laptops, phones’, says IKEDC

By Efe Onodjae

The spokesperson for the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC), Kingsley Okotie, has confirmed the early morning invasion by over 12 personnel from the Air Force base located in Sam Ethnan Barracks, Ikeja, Lagos

According to Okotie, who spoke to Vanguard on the phone, over 12 personnel stormed the IKEDC office with their truck and began flogging the company’s staff. He said, “They came in with their truck, beating the staff of our company. They even took my laptop, and now most staff can’t find their phones since they left. They came in around 8 a.m. this morning, Thursday, March 6th, 2025.”

Explaining the reason for their invasion, Okotie added, “We disconnected their electricity 10 days ago because they are owing us over N4 billion, they were disconnected, and this is what we got.

“They molested and assaulted our staff. They went away with about 16 of our vehicles with our drivers driving them at one point, they destroyed all our offices, stole laptops, phones, and destroyed all our IT infrastructure, blinding all the cameras CCTV”.