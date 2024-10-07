Stakeholders condemn post-election violence in Rivers State, call for peace amid crisis

By Daniel Abia

Stakeholders have strongly condemned the widespread post-election violence that erupted in several local government areas of Rivers State on Monday, preventing newly sworn-in council chairmen from accessing their offices.

The violence, which led to the deaths of several individuals and the burning of council secretariats, is allegedly linked to loyalists of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

APP Chairman’s Reaction:

Hon. Sunny Wokekero, the Rivers State Chairman of the Action People’s Party (APP), described the violence as an “unfortunate situation” after what he called a peaceful election. He condemned the crisis, which occurred in a few council secretariats, stating, “violence in any form or shape must be condemned.” Wokekero, whose party won 22 out of 23 LGAs in the October 5 elections, blamed the violence on those opposed to the election, adding that, “The new chairmen have taken charge, and there is nothing anybody can do about it now.”

Pro-Fubara APC Chairman’s Response:

Chief Emeka Beke, the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), criticized the destruction of public property, calling it “barbaric.” He blamed the violence on individuals “who have lost grip of the state” and condemned the police for vacating the sealed council secretariats without providing security for the new chairmen. Beke’s faction of the APC only won one councillorship seat in the election.

Pro-Wike APC Reaction:

Chief Chibuike Ikenga, state publicity secretary of the APC, also condemned the violence, stating that their party’s secretariat on Aba/Port Harcourt Expressway was attacked by supporters of the state government. Ikenga, whose faction is aligned with Nyesom Wike, expressed disappointment over the violence, stating that “APC is not a violent party and we cannot associate ourselves with violence.” He called on the police to arrest those responsible for the attacks.

Rights Group’s Allegations:

Comrade Solomon Lenu, national coordinator of the Ogoni Development Drive (ODD), accused FCT Minister Nyesom Wike of inciting the violence, recalling a statement Wike made in December 2023: “I know I may not win this political battle against Governor Fubara, but I will make him suffer.” Lenu, who narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Khana LGA, blamed Wike for orchestrating the violence and claimed that several people had been murdered in various LGAs, with government property worth billions of naira destroyed.

PCRC Calls for Neutrality and Peace:

Comrade Voke Emore, chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), urged all parties to maintain peace and avoid acts of violence. He reiterated that the PCRC remains neutral and committed to promoting peace and unity. “This state belongs to all of us. Acts of arson, whether in burning down government or private facilities and vehicles, would do us no good,” Emore said, urging youths to seek peaceful ways of resolving grievances.

The post-election violence in Rivers State has raised serious concerns, with stakeholders across the board calling for immediate action to restore peace and stability.