Single term rotational presidency: Atiku’s proposal raises dust

DO we really need rotational presidency? Instead of rotation, why not go for the best candidate irrespective of his tribe, tongue or zone? Is there merit in a single term of five or more years? Will single tenure presidency boost performance of the president to the betterment of the country? Will rotational president really ensure political stability in the country? These were some of the questions that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s proposal for a six-year single-tenure rotational presidency among the six geo-political zones of the country evoked in the polity, weekend.

In response to the call of the National Assembly for inputs in its ongoing move to review the 1999 Constitution as amended, Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, Party, PDP, said the office of the president should rotate among the six geopolitical zones of the Federation on a single term of six years flowing between the North and South. Dated August 30 but obtained last Thursday, Atiku’s proposal was addressed to the Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review, Senator Barau Jibrin. Specifically, Atiku proposed that Section 135(2) should be amended to read: “Subject to the provisions of the subsection (1), the President shall vacate his office at the expiration of a period of six years commencing from the date of swearing-in.” He also made suggestions on electoral reforms, qualifications for Presidential candidates and strengthening the political parties.

Harmonization of past suggestions

Atiku’s power rotation. proposal appears to be a harmony of past suggestions and recommendations on rotational presidency in the last 30 years. The first time rotational presidency was suggested was at the 1994 National Conference, where delegates recommended rotation of the presidency between the North and South. The Confab broke the country into six geo-political zones, which would serve as the basis for rotating Presidential power. It was silent on single term. In 2011, then President Goodluck Jonathan, a southerner, who succeeded late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who hailed from the North, canvassed a seven-year single-term presidency to reduce election-related violence and tension raising from incumbents seeking for a re-election. The proposal was thumbed down for being capable of increasing corruption, reducing accountability, and decreasing incentives for leaders to perform well because they will not face the repercussions of being rejected at the ballot. Immediate past Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, also canvassed a seven year single-term rotational presidency. His reasons include: promoting fairness and equity; ensuring concentration on governance, reducing tension and avoiding distractions that seeking reelection cause incumbents, which he argued, affect governance.

The 2014 National Conference recommended rotation of the presidency among thee six zones to promote political stability and ensuring that all zones have a sense of belonging and participation in government. It did not recommend a single term like Jonathan, Osinbajo and Atiku

Nigeria needs restructuring, credible electoral process— Okorie

Speaking of Atiku’s proposal, the founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chief Chekwas Okorie, said what Nigeria needs now is restructuring not a single six-year term for the executive. Nothing that the proposal for a six-year single term was not new and that a lot has changed for the worse after it was first proposed about three decades ago, Okorie said the late Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, canvassed the same during the National Conference convened by the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, in1994. Okorie said: “While I will not disagree totally with the single six-year tenure proposal, I will rather suggest we restructure this country to give every citizen a sense of belonging.

“What we need now is for us to have a credible electoral process, which is technologically based and that the votes of the people must count, not what we have at the moment. “You can recall that Alex Ekwueme suggested the six years single term during the national conference organized by General (Sani) Abacha around 1994. “If we had agreed and implemented it, the presidency would have rotated among the six geo-political zones and after 36 years, each zone would have produced a president and probably the fear that one zone wants to dominate and make others second class citizens would have disappeared. “Even at the last national conference organised by President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014, recommendations were made by consensus. In fact consensus was reached on 660 distinct issues unfortunately, the president lacked the courage to implement them. “We should now have a structure that will make the presidency less attractive. The state of California in the United States of America is the richest economically but there has never been an agitation by its citizens to leave the union because the US system works.”

Proposal is novel —Adewale

A Political Analyst and former Ondo State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Hon Stephen Adewale, said: “It should be noted that Atiku’s proposition is novel. “ The theory of a six year single term has been around for a while. It is a positive development. Experience since 1999 has proven that our elected representatives always have two years to serve the people before spending the other two years planning for reelection.

“Those who have been reelected, since they have no office to run for, spend their second term on frivolities. A single term will undoubtedly make politicians serve the people and the country better.”However, here is the question that begs for answers. What will a single six-year term accomplish? Why six years instead of anything like five? I believe five years is much better and more reasonable. “Consider our university system; at one point, the federal government felt that politicking was ruining it.

As a result, the tenure of Vice Chancellors was restricted to a single term of five years, which restored some sanity to the university system. If properly planned and implemented, a single five-year term could be the tonic our political system needs.

“I also agree that it is high time steps are taken to strengthen our electoral laws; nevertheless, our electoral laws have been amended several times over the years. “In terms of electoral legislation, we are no longer in the same position as in 1999. As a result, there are no gaps in our electoral law. What we lack is the independence of the agencies established to oversee our elections. “If Alhaji Atiku’s position means actual autonomy for the election umpire, with the structure of INEC and state electoral organisations fully removed from political interference, then such a suggestion is a positive development.

It’ll create a sense of belonging, remove entitlement

To Kennedy Peretei, Publicity Secretary of Ondo State PDP, “rotational presidency will give a sense of belonging to all Nigerians and eliminate the sense of entitlement prided by a section of the country. One term of six years is also not a bad idea in the face of non – performing leaders who the people have to endure for eight years amid wasteful second term elections.”

Proposal not new — Ogunsiyi

Reacting, Former Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation and public analyst, Mr Lanre Ogunsuyi, said that Atiku Abubakar’s proposal “is no longer new, what is significant is the medium. “ However, it is actually a welcome addition to the other amendments being proposed. Election in Nigeria is akin to war with attendant conflicts, violence, and other manipulations that bring about death of voters, poll workers, and even death of the democratic process itself. “The rotational one term Presidency will reduce election-related tension as well as electoral malpractices and maybe corruption and cost of elections”

Atiku’s initiative is bold — Hassan

Also speaking, President of Yoruba Council Worldwide, Barr. Oladutun Hassan, said: “I commend Atiku Abubakar for his bold initiative in proposing a rotational presidency and a six-year single tenure. “This approach could significantly enhance national unity and ensure that all regions of Nigeria feel represented in our governance. The concept of rotational presidency has the potential to address historical grievances and foster a spirit of inclusiveness, which is essential in our diverse nation.”

Atiku’s 6yr single term, not new — Duru On his part, Former member of the House of Representatives, Nze Chidi Duru, described Atiku’s proposal as an interesting development, notng former Vice President Alex Ekwueme had made the same proposal in his life time. Duru, who is the Deputy National Organizing Sectary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, however,spoke on his personal capacity. He said: “Very interesting. Late Alex Ekwueme had earlier suggested this. It is welcome as are other views.

“However, while the idea of a six-year tenure is worth exploring, we must be cautious. It is important to consider the implications of such a proposal on accountability and the democratic process. “A six-year term could lead to a lack of responsiveness to the electorate, as there may be fewer incentives for leaders to act in the best interests of their constituents when they are guaranteed a longer tenure without the immediate pressure of re-election. “We must ensure that robust mechanisms for checks and balances are in place to prevent potential abuses of power and to maintain a healthy relationship between the government and the governed.

“Furthermore, I wholeheartedly support the emphasis on strengthening our electoral laws. The integrity of our electoral process is fundamental to the health of our democracy. “We must ensure that our e l e c t o r a l processes are transparent, credible, and free from manipulation. This will not only enhance p u b l i c confidence in o u r democracy but also encourage greater participation from citizens who feel their votes truly matter. “Additionally, the proposal to establish educational qualifications for political office is a vital consideration. Our leaders must possess the requisite knowledge, skills, and ethical grounding to govern effectively.

“By setting a standard for educational attainment, we can encourage a new generation of informed and capable leaders who are better equipped to address the complex challenges facing our nation. “As these discussions progress, I urge all stakeholders, particularly within the Yoruba community, to engage actively in this dialogue. It is crucial that we advocate for a governance framework that reflects our collective aspirations and promotes inclusivity. “Our voices must be heard in shaping the future of Nigeria, ensuring that every ethnic group feels valued and represented in the decision-making processes that affect their lives. “ While I appreciate the intent behind Atiku Abubakar’s proposal, it is essential that we approach these discussions with a critical mind and a commitment to enhancing our democratic processes. Together, we can work towards a Nigeria that is truly representative and responsive to the needs of all its citizens.”

Proposal’ll curb graft — Salewon

A Notary Public, Mr Bamidele Corwell Salewon, said if allowed a single-term presidency “will curb corruption and will stop this do-or-die politics. For example, if you know you are going for only one term, you will know you are going there to work. “And if it is made rotational, you will not want your region to fail. It will not be the case that when Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa man is there, he won’t do well. You will work very hard. I think it is a good one and I will want the National Assembly to look at it critically. “since it will pass through constitutional amendment which is usually not a one-day affair, it is going to take some time. Since, it’s going to pass through the necessary amendment, it will be after the end of the eight year tenure of the South so that it won’t cause confusion.”

We need good governance not term limits — Fehintola

An Ibadan-based Legal practitioner, Mr Adeola Fehintola, feels that it is good governance that matters and not the length of tenure. “If the leader gives good governance, sixyear tenure is too short; if he gives bad governance, six years is too long. It is good governance that is the key thing here and not the length of tenure or rotation.”