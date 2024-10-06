Never date anyone below your standards – Monalisa Stephen

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, content creator and model, Monalisa Stephen, has shared a powerful message for women in abusive relationships, urging them to prioritize their self-worth and refuse to settle for less.

In an interview with Potpourri, Stephen reflected on her personal experience with an abusive ex-boyfriend and emphasized the importance of walking away from toxic relationships.

“If you’re being abused, don’t stay silent. Know when to walk away. You’re not a tree; you can move, and you deserve better. Always remember that you’re the prize, and if someone doesn’t see that, they’re not meant for you.”

Stephen’s message goes beyond surviving abuse; it’s also a call for women to maintain high standards when choosing romantic partners. “Never date anyone who falls below your standards unless you’re confident they don’t possess low self-esteem or narcissistic traits,” she cautioned. “It’s essential to choose a partner who values and respects you.”

The actress, known for her outspoken advocacy on body positivity, also opened up about the stereotypes she has faced in her career due to her size. “I’ve often been stereotyped, asked to play roles that portray older women despite being younger, or overly sexualized in roles where it wasn’t necessary,” she said. “Some people see plus-sized women as easy targets to exploit, and that’s simply wrong.”

Determined to break these misconceptions, Stephen is committed to showcasing her talents and changing perceptions. “I know I can play any role, so I navigate these challenges by twisting the narrative to showcase my strengths. I ensure my performance shines through, no matter how others perceive me. I’m here to change perceptions and remind myself that Gabacci—me, Monalisa Stephen—will always be fine,” she stated confidently.