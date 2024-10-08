Ezekwesili advocates substantial systemic changes in governance

Oby Ezekwesili

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Foremost economist and Nigeria’s former Minister of Education,Dr. Oby Ezekwesili,has

called for substantial systemic changes in governance to facilitate meaningful development across Africa.

The economic policy expert who regretted that leadership was failing most people in the continent, advocated a robust collaboration to ensure desired systemic change.

The former Vice President, World Bank’s Africa Region, underscored the need to raise individuals that would turn around the fortunes of Africa through good governance.

Ezekwesili, who is the founder of School of Politics, Policy and Governance,SPPG, spoke in Abuja, at a media conference held to mark the end of this year’s Africa Conference.

Speaking further at the event held with the theme:””Good Governance in Africa: Leaders and Citizens Driving Systemic Change,” she emphasized the need for substantial systemic changes in governance to facilitate meaningful development across the continent.

The event which attracted representatives from 12 African countries, saw participants from Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe among others.

She said:”Our continent is failing majority of our people, not the continent actually, the re is leadership failing majority of our people. We want to change that story and reality so that factually as we begin to populate the public space with minds that have characters, that have competence and capacity, and therefore govern for the public good and the African citizen will be at par if not ahead with the most advanced of society in our world.”

While expressing worry over the cost of living crisis, poverty, poor democratic governance in Africa, Ezekwesili said the conference recommended systemic changes in governance to meet the developmental needs of the continent.

“Every country that is represented here, we see them as the voice of the citizens of this continent asking for systemic change because if the system of governance doesn’t change, we will only be making progress on the margin or in fact going backward.

“Citizens and leaders collaborating to deliver systemic change. It takes collaboration for Africa to become what we aspire collectively to see a continent that developed, but not only developed but develop in an inclusive way of ensuring that all citizens have access to the productivity, capabilities and the skills and all opportunities that are necessary to participate in building a prosperous continent”,she said.

Joined by former Minister of Information Frank Nweke Jnr., Ezekwesili described the Africa Conference as an initiative aimed at fostering effective leadership in Africa.

“The SSPG which we have in Nigeria, in Senegal and we will soon have in Ghana, in Kenya and in Zimbabwe, trains people who will be a new generation of African politicians and public servants who serve the people as custodians of the African public space so that the well being of the African citizens will be at the centre of the rule of government in our continent.

“The Africa conference is an idea of having a place of minds that are different in a way that they interpret public leadership can meet together, share knowledge, network, collaborate, cooperate, work together to deliver a broader community of people,” she added.