Son kills father with hoe in Niger

…Severes body, buries it in shallow grave

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—A middle-aged man, Mizanmi Abubakar, has been arrested by Niger State Police Command for killing his father with a hoe in Minna, the state capital.

The incident occurred in the Barkin-Sale area of Minna on Sunday.

After the killing, the accused, 29 years old, also severed the body of his late father and buried him in a shallow grave within their compound. His late father, Abubakar Adawa, was 65 years old.

The deceased had earlier been declared missing by members of his family and later headed to the Kpakungu Divisional Police area to register their complain and the Police swung into action immediately and eventually unravelled the misery surrounding the sudden disappearance of the deceased from the house.

Niger State Police Command has confirmed the incident. State Public Relations Officer of the command, Wasiu Abiodun, said information was actually received Tuesday about 10a.m., of one Abubakar Adawa, 65yrs, missing from his house at Barkin-Sale area of Minna.

He said Police operatives attached to the Division led by the DPO visited the house and later invited one Mizanmil Abubakar, 29yrs, son of the deceased and Aisha Abubakar, the mother, for interrogation.

The PPRO said: “The whole compound was thoroughly searched and surprisingly, the severed body of the missing person was discovered buried in a shallow grave within the compound.”

Why I killed my father —Suspect

He said during interrogation by the Police, the suspect confessed that he actually used a hoe to hack his father down until he was lifeless.

“I killed my father because he had much hatred for me and I used a hoe to kill him and also severed his body into parts before he was hurriedly buried in a shallow grave within the compound,” son of the deceased confessed to the Police.

Abiodun said preliminary investigation was ongoing at the Division and that the suspect would soon be transferred to SCID Minna for further investigation and diligent prosecution.