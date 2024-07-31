Protest: LASU shuts down

By Adesina Wahab

LAGOS: To safeguard the lives and properties of staff and students, the management of the Lagos State University, LASU, on Wednesday night shut down the institution temporarily.

The statement announcing the measure was titled “August 1 protest: Management directs staff and students to stay off campus,” and it emanated from the Communication, Information and Public Relations Unit of the university.

“Given the planned nationwide protest scheduled to commence on Thursday, 1st August 2024, the University Management, following a meeting held on Wednesday, 31st July 2024, hereby directs all staff and students of the University to stay off campus on Thursday, 1st August 2024.

“The directive is aimed at safeguarding the lives and properties of staff and students of the university during the protest.

“Against this background, the Lagos State University Students Union General Election scheduled to commence on Thursday, 1st August 2024, is hereby suspended until further notice.

“Further information on the resumption of socio-academic and administrative activities in the university will be provided in due course.

“Management urges all members of the university community to remain calm and stay safe during the nationwide protest.”