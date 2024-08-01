Protest in Nigeria turns violent as Youths clash with Police in Kurudu, Abuja

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

A tense standoff between angry youths and police officers has erupted at the Kurudu Axis in Abuja, with protesters blocking the road using burning tires and refusing to allow vehicles to pass.

Despite attempts by the police to engage in dialogue and disperse the crowd using tear gas, the situation remains volatile.

The youths, fueled by frustration and anger, are demanding attention to their grievances, while the police are working to maintain order and restore normalcy to the area. The confrontation has brought traffic to a standstill, causing disruptions to daily activities.

As the situation continues to unfold, concerns about safety and potential escalation are growing. The use of tear gas by the police has added to the tensions, and it remains to be seen how the situation will be resolved.