Hardship protest in Nigeria: First Lady calls for caution

— Urges youths to seize opportunities being provided by govt efforts

—Says Nigeria has become the new bride of international community

—Pays tribute to Onyeka Onwenu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

FIRST Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has appealed to those planning a nationwide protest to reconsider their actions, saying nobody may predict the outcome of the action.

The First Lady said the administration of President Bola Tinubu is working hard to get the country back to its former glory.

This is as Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called on Nigerian youths to engage themselves creatively and seize the numerous opportunities available in the country, emphasizing the government’s efforts to revitalize the economy and restore Nigeria’s international reputation.

Speaking to journalists at the presidential Villa, Abuja, after a meeting with wives of state governors and Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI Coordinators, Mrs. Tinubu expressed her concerns about the protest impact on small businesses and petty traders.

She urged organizers of the protest to consider the welfare of Nigerians who are already facing challenges, even as she highlighted the efforts of the government to create a conducive atmosphere for all citizens.

According to her, “Lagos has not recovered from #EndSARS and it saddens our hearts and what people don’t realize is that when we’re drumming for things like that, we don’t know the backlash and what will happen after.

“All those things are very distracting and I will appeal to them to be patient, we didn’t come here playing, we came here to work because, one, I know we’ll leave this place one day and I want to go into a Nigeria that will not be a burden to me. I’ll be much older and I want to make sure that I take my rest in a very conducive and nice atmosphere and that’s what we’re doing.

“If they’re trying to be destructive, it’s left between them and the law, but I pray that they would reconsider and then don’t make life difficult for those who are still having quite a challenging life. That’s why we’re putting money into the hands of petty traders, giving them a grant of N50,000, it’s not a loan, just to help small businesses.

“We’ve done that in the past and I saw how well it went. They shouldn’t deprive all those people that depend on their daily living and then trying to obstruct that. So I appeal to them and I hope they see reasons”, she said.

She noted that the efforts of the administration since it resumed last year have created several opportunities that Nigerians can take advantage of, especially the new found global respect, adding, however, that Nigerians must stand up to take advantage of the opportunities.

“This government has been working day and night to make sure that this country is put back on its feet. The respect we have now as Nigerians in international community is higher than what we’ve had in the past.

“People want to do business with Nigeria legitimately now because they know all cards are on the table. They want to do business with Nigerians legitimately and that will create jobs. So our youth should try to engage themselves, be creative, and do more.

“So everybody has to be creative, our youth have to be seen doing something, nobody’s going to even encourage and put money into the pocket of somebody who’s not doing anything.

“There are so many opportunities in Nigeria. People made money during COVID, lots of money, just by making sanitizers, creating different things that people can use at that time.

“The respect we have… when I went to Belarus, I didn’t book an appointment to see the President, we were invited for a festival and I said I’ll use that to rest a bit, but immediately I hit the ground everybody wanted… Nigeria is like the new bride in the international community and the youth have to see that”, she said.

Speaking on some of the new initiatives that the administration has introduced and encouraging, the First Lady said it is in starting such things, like her Young Farmers Club and such others, that Nigeria can start preparing its citizens for the future.

“The opportunities are there, it’s not what it used to be. People have to reach out and they are things that we’ve done before. Why would I say I want to do ‘Young Farmers Club’? Why do I want to grow gardens in the house? I love scent leaves, my mom is from the Delta, we cooked a lot of pepper soup and I love my scent leaves to be fresh and I have one. I have lemongrass because I love Lemongrass Tea and things like that.

“You can grow what you eat and we’re taking it to the young people now so that at least they’ll have the culture. Why do I have that? It’s from my public primary school days that we had school farms and then people were growing a lot of things. Those are the things we want to introduce.

“We have to begin now to encourage good initiatives. You’ll remember when my husband was governor, we started ‘Spelling Bee’ and that raised the standard of education. It wasn’t done in a day. When we started growing the crops, did it just sprout overnight? It takes time, we have to water it and that’s what this administration is doing.

The respect we have… when I went to Belarus, I didn’t book an appointment to see the President, we were invited for a festival and I said I’ll use that to rest a bit, but immediately I hit the ground everybody wanted… Nigeria is like the new bride in the international community and the youth have to see that”, she said.

Meanwhile, during the meeting with the wives of state governors and RHI coordinators, Mrs. Tinubu provided updates on various sectors where RHI is making significant strides through collaborations.

In education, RHI is partnering with the Federal Ministry of Education, UBEC, TETFUND, and AUDA-NEPAD.

Health sector collaborations include the Federal Ministry of Health, NPHCDA, Stop TB Partnership, and UNICEF. In agriculture, RHI is working with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and NADFUND to train female farmers across all states and the FCT.

Highlighting economic empowerment efforts, the First Lady announced the launch of the Renewed Hope Initiative Women Economic Empowerment Programme for Petty Traders, set for August 22, 2024.

This program will provide N50,000 grants to 1,000 women petty traders in each state and the FCT. Additionally, she mentioned the unveiling of 200 awardees under the AUDA-NEPAD/RHI Scholarship Programme, scheduled for August 1, 2024.

She also touched on other ongoing and upcoming initiatives, including the #ONE NIGERIA UNITY FABRIC, the #Every Home A Garden Competition, and various training programs for women and young farmers.

She urged states yet to submit their lists of beneficiaries for the economic empowerment program to do so promptly, ensuring the initiatives reach those in need.

Before the commencement of the meeting, the First Lady called for a minute silence in memory of legendary musician, journalist, actress and activist, Ms. Onyeka Onwenu, who died Tuesday evening in Lagos.

She highlighted how Ms. Onwenu had been of immense support to her in her various endeavours, saying she would be really missed.