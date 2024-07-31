Winless Super Falcons crash out of Paris Olympics after 3-1 loss to Japan

Super Falcons of Nigeria have crashed out of the 2024 Paris Olympics after losing 3-1 to Japan to make it three loss in three games.

Japan began the match with intense pressure, immediately pinning the Super Falcons back.

In the seventh minute, Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie made a superb save to deny the Japanese. The relentless pressure continued, with Osinachi Ohale making a crucial block nine minutes later.

The Asian champions broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, thanks to Chelsea forward Maika Hamano.

Ten minutes later, Mina Tanaka doubled Japan’s advantage, further demonstrating their dominance.

Nigeria responded with a goal three minutes before halftime, with PSG’s new signing Jennifer Echegini pulling one back for the Super Falcons.

However, Japan’s Hana Kitagawa restored the two-goal cushion in stoppage time with a sublime free kick.

The second half saw the Super Falcons controlling possession as Japan adopted a defensive stance, focusing on counter-attacks.

In the 52nd minute, Japan was awarded a penalty after Rasheedat Ajibade was judged to have pulled an opponent in the box. However, following a VAR review, the decision was overturned.

Despite their best efforts, Nigeria ended the match at the bottom of Group C, failing to secure any points from their three games.

Japan’s victory solidified their position at the top of the group, showcasing their strength and resilience throughout the tournament.

