Celebrating our Super Falcons

The Super Falcons of Nigeria, Saturday night in Rabat, reaffirmed their position as the most successful women’s football team in Africa as they lifted the new-look Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, WAFCON, trophy. The victory did not come easy as the Nigerian team staged a remarkable fightback from two goals down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2.

Esther Okoronkwo and Folashade Ijamilusi led the charge from two goals down before substitute Jennifer Echegini netted a dramatic 88th-minute winner to seal what has been dubbed “Mission X” – Nigeria’s 10th WAFCON title out of 13 editions since 1998. This remarkable achievement underscores the team’s dominance on the African stage, where only Equatorial Guinea (2008, 2012) and South Africa (2022) have managed to interrupt our reign.

Nigeria also won other awards, as Rasheedat Ajibade, the team captain, was voted as the Player of the Tournament; Chiamaka Nnadozie, the goalkeeper, was voted Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament; and Justin Madugu was equally voted the Coach of the Tournament.

The team’s latest feat rightly sparked a nationwide celebration. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, state governors, and millions of Nigerians hailed the victory as a national triumph—one that symbolises resilience, unity and excellence amidst adversity. While we celebrate, the question remains: when will Nigeria’s success in Africa translate into a global achievement? Despite being the only African country to have qualified for every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup since its inception in 1991, Nigeria’s performance on the global stage remains underwhelming.

Super Falcons’ best result came in 1999, when they reached the quarterfinals. In the nine tournaments they’ve contested, they’ve made it past the group stage just three times and have not advanced beyond the Round of 16 in recent editions. The Olympic Games present a similar narrative. In four appearances – Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, and Paris 2024 – the best result remains a quarterfinal finish in Athens.

Clearly, the gap between Nigeria’s dominance in Africa and its struggles on the world stage is one that must be urgently addressed. It is no secret that the Super Falcons and our other national teams often achieve success in spite of the system, not because of it. Issues of poor treatment, delayed preparations, allowance disputes, and managerial instability have become alarmingly frequent. So, moving forward, there must be continuity in coaching and squad development. Constant changes ahead of major tournaments disrupt tactical growth and chemistry.

We commend President Tinubu, a keen football fan, for his generous cash and housing rewards as well as National Honours of Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON, bestowed on the players in the company of the First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu. We call for immediate fulfillment of these obligations. It will inspire others to go out and win for Nigeria.