Why we can’t afford violent protests – IGP

IGP Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun in an address to the nation in light of the planned nationwide protests, has emphasized the severe negative effects that violent demonstrations can have on our society.

The IGP highlighted several critical points that underscore the importance of maintaining peace and order during protests.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer quoted the IGP saying, “It is not only in Nigeria that there is hardship. It is a global meltdown. Is the government doing anything about it? Yes! This is what a responsive government will do”.

The IGP stressed that while the current economic challenges are not unique to Nigeria, the government is actively working to mitigate their impact and provide relief to the citizens.

Reflecting on the 2020 EndSARS protest, the IGP remarked, “Where police stations were burnt down, criminals took over. Arms looted were in the wrong hands, and armed robbers took over. Women could no longer walk freely once it is 7pm.”

He warned that the destruction of police infrastructure leads to a breakdown in law and order, leaving communities vulnerable to criminal activities.

“There are enough lessons to learn from previous violent protests in Nigeria,” the IGP continued, urging citizens to remember the chaos and suffering that followed such events.

“Serious dangers come with unchecked demonstrations,” he added, highlighting the potential for loss of life, property damage, and widespread fear among the populace.

The IGP acknowledged the right to protest, stating, “The right to protest is a right to peaceful protest.”

He called on all Nigerians to exercise this right responsibly and to avoid actions that could escalate into violence.

Peaceful protests, he emphasized, are a powerful tool for expressing grievances and driving change without endangering lives and properties.

In conclusion, the IGP reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to protecting the rights of citizens while maintaining law and order.

He urged all Nigerians to cooperate with the Police to ensure that any forthcoming protests are peaceful and orderly.