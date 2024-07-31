Video: ‘Protest, we’ll be eating’ – Akpabio tells Nigerians

Godswill Akpabio, Senate President

Ahead of the nationwide protest slated to begin on Thursday, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has asked organisers to go on with the demonstration while they eat watching them.

Akpabio said this on Tuesday while addressing delegates of the Niger Delta Development Commission in Rivers State.

Video: ‘We’ll be eating, protesters can go protest’ – Akpabio pic.twitter.com/amAuNEjgZe — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) July 31, 2024

The Senate President, who appeared displeased with the planned protest, claimed the Niger-Delta people are not ready for a regime change while referencing the statement of the MD of the commission.

“All of us feel the impact of what is happening now. But we are aware it will be for a short while. MD, I want to thank you for what you said. You said we are not interested in regime change; let us own this government.

“Those who want to protest can protest, but let us be there eating — I must thank the Niger Delta.

“We acknowledge the fact that the impact of oil and gas activities in our region has done immeasurable damage to our people,” he stressed.

He assured that the National Assembly is ready to help with legislation to curb oil spillage and environmental pollution in the region.

“The specific issues faced by the Niger Delta must be contained in that communique because we are going to make it available to Mr President.

“The ones that need legislation will come to us, the ones that need intervention will go to NDDC, the ones that need more money will go to the president and commander-in-chief and I assure you that those issues will be addressed,” he said.

Vanguard News