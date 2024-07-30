Set up task force against human trafficking – Group tasks Gov Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the world commemorates International Day against Human Trafficking, a coalition of organisations against trafficking has charged Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to set up a task force against the menace.

This is as the State Coordinator, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Chinedu Ajaegbu, leads an awareness campaign against the menace in the state capital.

The participants for the awareness rally converge at the Ayetoro area of the state capital and walk through Igbonna, Olonkoro, and Old Garage to Freedom Park, educating residents on measures to combat human trafficking within and outside the country.

Speaking on the side of the rally, the Coordinator, Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse, and Labour, NACTAL, in the state, Ejalonibu Ezekiel said the trend in human trafficking is worrisome in the State, hence, drastic steps must be taken to combat the problem.

While noting that Osun is a breeding ground for child trafficking, especially forced child labour, and trafficking girls he noted that only Osun State is yet to have a task force against human trafficking among the southwest states.

“Osun and Ondo States, in a recent study emerges the highest receivers of trafficked farm workers from Cross River State. Also, in the State, Ejigbo local government is reported to be one of the exporters of children to the Ivory Coast apart from cases of using underage as housemaids across the State.

“The above indices alone, apart from the fact that there is not enough data to show several people killed due to human trafficking is enough reason for the state to set up a task force against the menace. On this background, we urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to set up a task force against human trafficking like other states in the region to make the fight against the menace more effective”, he said.