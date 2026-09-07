Plastic waste: FG mandates manufacturers, importers to take responsibility

By Yinka Kolawole

The Federal Government has unveiled the National Environmental (Plastic Waste Control) Regulations 2026, mandating manufacturers, importers, brand owners, recyclers and other operators in the plastics value chain to take responsibility for the waste generated by their products.

Unveiling the regulations in Abuja, Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, said the measure was designed to tackle plastic pollution, protect human health and the environment, while promoting a circular economy.

Lawal, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Salihu Aminu Usman, said the regulations were not intended to declare war on plastic, noting that the material remained essential to healthcare, food preservation, manufacturing, agriculture, transportation and other sectors.

He said Nigeria required a science-based, inclusive and enforceable framework that would protect the environment without undermining economic activities or imposing unfair burdens on vulnerable consumers.

According to him, the new regulations strengthen existing initiatives, including the National Policy on Plastic Waste Management, Extended Producer Responsibility, EPR, Guidelines and the Single-Use Plastics Guidelines.

Under the new regime, producers, importers and other operators placing plastic products on the Nigerian market would be required to take responsibility for such products after their useful life.

Lawal said the regulations cover the entire plastics value chain, prescribing requirements for plastic packaging and the use of recycled materials.

The minister also described plastic waste as an economic resource capable of creating jobs and investment opportunities through recycling, material recovery and circular markets.

He warned that violators would face sanctions, including financial penalties, imprisonment and personal liability for responsible officers, where applicable.