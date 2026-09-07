Ondo father rejects drowning theory in deaths of 3 children, demands probe

—Says no water in their stomachs

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A family in Ondo State is demanding a full investigation after three siblings were found dead near a stream inside the 32 Artillery Brigade Army Barracks in Akure.

The deceased are 11-year-old twins, Joshua and Jacob Jonah, and their 5-year-old sister, Blessing.

Their father, Samuel Jonah, who works as a farmer and security personnel within the barracks, said he doubts the children drowned and believes there may have been foul play.

Jonah told reporters the children went with him and their mother to their farm on Friday, September 4.

He said he left around noon to collect his salary and later returned with his wife.

They told the children to keep playing and come home by 6 p.m.

“When we got home at 6 p.m. and did not see them, I started to worry. By 8 p.m. there was still no sign of them, so I took my motorcycle back to the farm,” Jonah said.

He reported the matter to the Military Police and joined a search that lasted into Saturday morning. The family also checked their church.

The breakthrough came during prayers on Saturday when a soldier called him back to the barracks.

Jonah said soldiers led him to a small stream near his farm. Their bodies had been covered with leaves.

“I removed the leaves myself. I was devastated. Those were my only children,” he said.

But it was what he saw next that raised his suspicion.

“When I uncovered them, I saw blood coming from their ears.

There was also blood on my youngest daughter’s body.

They were not very wet, and there was no water in their stomachs. I have never seen someone who drowned bleed like that,” he alleged.

“I asked how all three could die in water at the same time. I suspect bandits or other people may have been involved,” he added.

Jonah said he has no direct proof but wants authorities to investigate thoroughly.

The children’s uncle, Mazi Hassan, described the incident as shocking and called for justice.

“Three children from one family cannot just die like that. Government should investigate and bring those responsible to book,” he said.

Hassan also claimed a similar incident had occurred in the barracks before.

Confirming the incident, Ondo Police spokesperson DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said the children had gone to the farm with their father before being reported missing.

“A search was conducted and their bodies were found on September 5 near a small river within the farm.

“We are documenting the circumstances and investigation is ongoing,” Abayomi stated.

The bodies have since been released to the family for burial.

Speaking on the ugly incident, the Spokesperson for the 32 Artillery Brigade Army Barracks in Akure, Omale Innocent, said he learned of the case on social media and confirmed that police have taken over investigations.

As of press time, the cause of death has not been officially determined. The family insists they will not rest until they get answers.