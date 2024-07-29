Protests: NSCDC deploys 30,000 personnel to protect infrastructure

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi has deployed 30,000 officers and men across the country to provide foolproof security for critical national assets and infrastructure ahead of the planned nationwide protests against President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

National Public Relations Officer of the Corps, CSC Babawale Afolabi in a statement on Monday said he civil defence boss also rolled out the Standard Operating Procedures SoP for officers and men deployed for the operations.

Dr Audi gave the charge while addressing State Commandants and Zonal Commanders in an emergency security briefing at the NSCDC Headquarters, Abuja.

He said; “You must ensure the protest is peaceful as we do not want violence, destruction of assets, killings and burning of properties; therefore it behoves you to work within the whims and caprices of the NSCDC Standard Operating Procedures and Code of Ethical Standard.

”Your role is to maintain peace and ensure that government infrastructure, utilities and property are adequately protected from hoodlums who might want to hijack the whole process to carry out their nefarious acts.

“Do not molest or harass any citizen as they protest peacefully knowing fully well that they have the right to protest but they do not have the right to destroy government properties.

“Based on the foregoing I have ordered the deployment of no fewer than 30,000 personnel nationwide which includes Intelligence and other Tactical Units across all Formations; the Zonal Commanders and all State Commandants in the 36 States and FCT are to supervise their personnel and monitor the protest with a view of ensuring the protection of lives and property as well as securing the nation’s critical assets and infrastructure”, he stated.

The NSCDC CG “also gave a stern warning against over-zealousness, bullying and human rights violation stating categorically that the Corps would not condone any action that paints the NSCDC image in bad colour”, the statement added.

He however appealed to youths to resist the temptation of being used by untoward individuals with sinister intentions but should rather embrace dialogue in their protests as any attempt to destroy or vandalize the nation’s facilities and infrastructure would not be stoutly tolerated.