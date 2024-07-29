Lagos firm set to host 2nd annual hospitality business summit

Lagos, Nigeria – Vertiline Synergy Limited is set to host the second edition of its annual Hospitality Business Summit, themed “Investing in Africa: Navigating the Opportunities and Challenges in the Hospitality Industry.”

This premier event in the hospitality sector is scheduled for the 8th and 9th of August at the prestigious Eko Hotel.

Adedoyin Fabikun, Managing Partner at Vertiline Synergy, shared insights about the upcoming event in a statement made available to newsmen. She promises that this year’s edition will be highly insightful.

“The summit aims to bring together industry enthusiasts, government officials, investors, and stakeholders from the private and public sectors to discuss the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges in the hospitality sector in Africa,” Fabikun stated.

With a particular focus on investment opportunities in the region, the summit is designed to offer valuable insights and networking opportunities for participants looking to expand their presence in the African hospitality market. “The summit will provide a platform for meaningful discussions and collaborations that will drive growth and development in the region,” Fabikun added.

Sharon Ashinze, also a Managing Partner at Vertiline Synergy, expressed her excitement about hosting the event. “We are thrilled to host the second edition of the Hospitality Business Summit and bring together industry leaders to discuss key issues facing the hospitality sector in Africa,” Ashinze said.

The summit will feature panel discussions and networking sessions, offering a comprehensive platform for participants to engage and collaborate. The keynote address for the summit will be delivered by the Honorable Minister for Tourism, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mrs. Lola Ade-John.

This event promises to be a significant milestone in the hospitality industry, fostering growth, innovation, and investment across Africa.