Firm set to eliminate outer packaging to reduce carbon footprint 

By Peter Egwatu

A firm, Jameson, an Irish whiskey has announced plans to eliminate outer carbon footprint.

The company in a statement disclosed this, stating that it is a milestone in its journey towards sustainability.

The company in a statement said: “As part of its parent’s company, Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s efforts to promoting sustainability, Jameson is set to eliminate the outer packaging from its product branding, marking an important step to reducing its carbon footprint. This innovative move is aimed at minimizing waste and reducing impact on the environment. The exclusion of the carton casing will significantly decrease the amount of paper and cardboard used in the production process, resulting in an eco-friendlier packaging solution. This change will not only reduce waste but also conserve natural resources, aligning with Jameson’s commitment to environmental responsibility.”

Commenting, Michael Ehindero, Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria said: “We are mindful of the environmental impact of our business activities. The removal of the carton is one more demonstration of our commitment towards protecting the environment through sustainable practices. We are constantly exploring new ways to reduce our carbon footprint, promote environmentally friendly practices throughout our operations, and encourage sustainable consumption.”

Ehindero, added: “This initiative is part of Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes reducing energy consumption, waste, and emissions across all its brands. The company is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and promoting sustainable development in Nigeria. By working together with suppliers, customers, and stakeholders, Jameson aims to create a more sustainable future for generations to come.”