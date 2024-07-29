EFCC, Interpol collaborate to tackle illicit financial flows

The EFCC and International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), have expressed determination to collaborate toward tackling Illicit Financial Flows (IFF) fraud, and drug and human trafficking in Nigeria and across the globe.

The Anti-fraud organisations, supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said this at the opening of the first INTERPOL/JICA workshop on financial crimes in Abuja on Monday.

Isaac Oginni, Director, of INTERPOL Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre (IFCACC), stressed that effective collaboration among nations would disrupt financial profit of criminal enterprise and reduce crime rate.

“Horrifying crimes such as drug trafficking, fraud and human trafficking can only be tackled effectively when we disrupt the financial profit behind the whole criminal enterprise.

“The National Central Bureau can only fully close the loop on your investigations, when we collectively follow the money trails across countries, and engage other international partners for assistance to recover them.

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together,” he said.

Oginni said that INTERPOL, together with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, developed the project to strengthen collaboration in the fight against the menace.

The Chairman of EFCC, Mr Ola Olukoyede, said no particular organisation, agency or country could fight the scourge of corruption and financial crimes all alone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olukoyede was represented by Francis Usai, Director, Fraud Risk Assessment and Control Department of the EFCC.

According to him, the daunting nature of the fight against corruption in Nigeria and the world at large, deserves serious collaboration among organisations saddled with the responsibility of fighting corruption

“I have leant over the years that no particular organisation, agency or country can fight the scourge of corruption and financial crimes all alone, in view of the dynamic nature of corruption and other financial crimes.

“The reason I strongly believe that this programme is apt and timely.

”I am therefore delighted that this project is not only targeted at enhancing the capabilities and sharpening of the skills of Nigerian law enforcement agencies in combating corruption and financial crimes.

“But designed to also foster a culture of cooperation through the establishment of a robust multi-agency network of investigators to strengthen collaboration among them,” Uwsai said.

President, Africa INTERPOL Executive Committee, retired AIG Garba Umar, said the objective of Nigeria and other nations was to enhance inter-agency cooperation towards combating transnational crimes.

Umar disclosed that INTERPOL was introducing “Silver Notice” to help financial agencies across the globe to trace and repatriate stolen funds stashed anywhere in the world.

Japan’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi described the workshop as an opportunity for new alliances and collaboration to tackle international financial crimes.