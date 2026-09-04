NDU fee hike: Bayelsa govt orders immediate suspension, urges students to remain calm

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has ordered the immediate suspension of the implementation of the new school fees regime at the Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassoma, following mounting concerns over the reported increase in charges at the institution.

The directive was contained in a special government announcement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Chief Dr Gentle Emelah, on Thursday.

The government directed the university management to put the new fee regime on hold and urged both students and the authorities of the institution to maintain peace and ensure that academic activities continue without interruption.

“By this directive, Management and Students are advised to go about their usual academic activities, maintain order and shun acts capable of causing rancour and chaos in and around the campus environment,” the statement said.

The government did not provide details of the new fee structure or disclose the circumstances that led to the suspension.

It also did not indicate whether the controversial fee regime had been scrapped outright or would be subjected to further review and consultations with relevant stakeholders.

The development is expected to ease growing concerns within the university community and avert possible disruption of academic activities over the reported increase in fees.

With the latest directive, implementation of the new charges remains suspended pending further action by the state government and the university management.

The government consequently appealed to students and other members of the university community to remain peaceful and refrain from any action capable of disrupting academic activities on campus.