Borhayire, others inaugurated as new executive of Emo-Ene Ughievwen youth council

Comrade Emmanuel Borhayire of Edjophe community in Orhowhe sub-clan, has been officially sworn in as the President of the Emo-Ene Ughievwen Youth Council, vowing to spearhead positive changes in youth initiatives within the kingdom.

The newly appointed executive members include Comrade Macaulay Achoja as Vice President, Comrade Ekuewuphroma Richard as Secretary, Comrade Stanley Obotemu as Treasurer, Comrade Michael Situ as the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Williams Victor Upaka as Taskforce Chairman, Comrade Edeamrigho Owhes Paul Brandy as Assistant Secretary, Comrade Moses Ubiri as Spokesperson, Comrade Ekugbere Bernard Okiemute as Organizing Secretary, and Comrade Vwegba Dase as Financial Secretary.

Additionally, the team comprises Comrade Festus Ogheneruemu Idama as Auditor, Comrade Onos Omatie as Provost, and Comrade Josiah Ejini as the Social Media Influencer, with Comrades Henry Agbuke, French Oghenemine, Odjigbo EFE, and Dennis Lakpa serving as Ex-officio members.

During the inauguration ceremony, Olorogun Godwin Okporoko, the founding President of the Emo-Ene Ughievwen Youth Council, expressed his delight with the proceedings, emphasizing his commitment to supporting the new leadership in achieving success.

Representing the President General of the Ughievwen Union, Olorogun Patrick Wheleke, Okporoko highlighted the abundant mineral resources within the Ughievwen Kingdom that have attracted numerous multinational oil companies.

He underscored the urgent need for ensuring that the local youth benefit from these resources, rather than remaining marginalized and unemployed.

Okporoko urged the Ughievwen Kingdom’s leadership to rally behind the young members of the council, advocating for the prioritization of local employment opportunities over the recruitment of outsiders.

He emphasized that empowering the youth is crucial for preventing them from languishing in poverty due to lack of job prospects.

“They were encouraged to pursue the job opportunities designated for Ughievwen in a civilized and orderly manner, and to distribute them among the youths of the four sub-clans of Ughievwen Kingdom.

The youths were advised to follow the guidance of the leaders of Ughievwen Union, as they have not taken an oath to work against the goals and functions of the Ughievwen Union.

During their respective speeches, Comrades Emmanuel Borhayire and Macaulay Achoja, President and Vice President, expressed their commitment to uniting all youths of Ughievwen Kingdom to work towards a common objective.

They also pledged to operate under the direction of the king, Ughievwen Union, and other prominent leaders of Ughievwen Kingdom to ensure that the entitlement of youths from oil service companies and the government is rightfully delivered to them.

Hon. Happy Gbeke, Chairman of Youths in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Rt. Hon. Sunday Apah, former leader of Ughelli South Local Government Council Legislative Arm, Sir Sunday Mrakpor, former Supervisor of Ughelli South Local Government Council, Hon. Lucky Orusara, former councilor of Ughelli South Local Government Council, Hon. Ferere Umudi, Chief Whip of Ughelli South Local Government Council Legislative Arm, Hon. Wilson Oghenemu, former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State, Mr. Godwin Muemuifo, Comrade Francis Apah, and others were present at the ceremony.