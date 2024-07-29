Tinubu approves youth secretariat for FCT

President Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Few months after granting approval for the establishment of a Women Affairs Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA, President Bola Tinubu has approved the creation of another Secretariat to cater for youths.

The decision followed a presentation made to him by the FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike who had promised youths in the territory that he would take their requests for such a secretariat to the president.

Speaking at a town hall meeting on Monday in Bwari to dissuade the youths of Abuja North from joining the planned nationwide strike slated to commence from August 1, Wike said the secretariat which is equivalent to youth ministries in the states, will be headed by a secretary which is equivalent to state commissioners.

He said; “I have good news for you. Following your complaints, I approached the president, and Mr President has graciously approved the creation of a Youth Secretariat for the FCT.”

Wike said he has also taken their complaints to the president on the shortchanging of the FCT in the appointment of commissioners at the Public Complaints Commission PCC where someone from Kogi state was appointed to represent FCT.

Wike assured them that the president has assured him that he would look into the matter and make amends.

“Security is a critical priority in the renewed hope agenda. One police station each has been approved to be built in each area council.

“Also, nobody likes injustice. That was what informed my policy of spreading amenities, because when you are happy, allow your neighbour to be happy too. That is what brings peace,” Wike stated.

Following this he said when appointments would be given, he would give consideration to special areas.

Wike convinced the youths of Bwari and AMAC who gathered in the town hall meeting not to join the protests but to embrace dialogue.

The youths assured the Minister that they were not going to be part of the August 1st planned strike.

“An economy that was down for decades cannot be fixed in one year, give us time,” Wike told the youths.

Earlier, the youth leaders said they preferred dialogue and would not join the planned nationwide protest.

Wike had earlier in the day inspected the 29 km ongoing road construction in Paikon Kore Area of Gwagwalada Area Council where he extracted diem commitment from the contractor to deliver the job by December this year.