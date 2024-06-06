Reps move to create additional state in Southeast

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill seeking to establish a new state in the southeastern region known as Orlu State.

The bill which passed first reading was sponsored by Hon. Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, member representing Ideato North South Federal Constituency of Imo State, along with other co-sponsoring lawmakers.

According to the draft bill, the creation of Orlu State will amend the 1999 Constitution, increasing the number of states in Nigeria from 36 to 37.

The new state, with Orlu as its capital city, will be created from portions of Imo, Abia, and Anambra states.

The bill seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution by adding a new paragraph to include 28 local government areas. These areas are Orlu, Orsu, Oru West, Oru East, Ideato North, Ideato South, Njaba, Nkwerre, Nwangele, Isu, Oguta, Ohaji Egbema, Onuimo, Ihiala, Uga, Uli, Ozubulu, Akokwa, Arondizuogu, Umuchu, Umunze, Umuaku, New Ideato North, Nwabosi West, Nwabosi East, Owerre Nkworji, Alaoma, Amaifeke, and Owerrebiri Umuowa.

Hon. Ugochinyere, the primary sponsor of the bill, urged his fellow members of the National Assembly to back the legislation to ensure its successful passage during the second reading.

He suggested that the establishment of Orlu State could result in the formation of Ideato as a senatorial district. It’s worth mentioning that unlike other geopolitical zones in Nigeria, which have a minimum of six states, the Southeast only has five.