Why Ayra Starr should make her skirts shorter – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has expressed her admiration for fellow artiste Ayra Starr, emphasising her support for the singer’s bold fashion choices.

In a recent interview with Kiss FM in the UK, Savage revealed that she is “obsessed” with the young Afrobeats sensation, praising her talent and authenticity.

Savage addressed the criticism Ayra Starr has faced for her short skirts, encouraging the rising star to embrace her style even more.

“I love Ayra [Starr]. I’m obsessed with her. She’s amazing and genuine, too,” Savage stated. Reflecting on her own experiences, she added, “It makes me emotional because when I started, I got criticized a lot for dressing too sexy and my lyrics being too risky.”

Savage, who has also faced backlash for her fashion choices early in her career, stood firmly in support of Starr.

She suggested that the young singer should make her skirts even shorter, dismissing the critics’ disapproval.

“So, seeing someone, Ayra now… If I see her wearing the short skirts as they [critics] say, I’m like, ‘Make it shorter,’” Savage remarked.

Despite the scrutiny, Ayra Starr continues to shine on the global music scene, and Savage highlighted her resilience and exceptional talent.

“And she looks amazing, she’s extremely talented. Yeah, she’s a star,” Savage concluded.

