Video: Layi Wasabi wins Best Content Creator at AMVCA, drops joke on stage

Comedian Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola popularly known as Layi Wasabi has won the Best Digital Content Creator at the ongoing 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Layi’s content on Medical Negligence saw him nick the award.

Layi wasabi won the best content creator and he still dey crack joke for stage effortlessly😭😂🔥 #AMVCA10 pic.twitter.com/rGD1kvcl13 — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) May 11, 2024

Layi mounted the stage, and in his usual hilarious style, entertained the audience at the event while delivering his speech in appreciation of the award.

Read Also: Live Update: Full list of winners at AMVCA 2024

“Thank you, MultiChoice, for granting me this award among multiple contestants,” he said.

The Best Digital Content category shines a spotlight on the flourishing world of online entertainment, showcasing the talents of creators who have captivated audiences through their entertaining, exciting, and creative content.

Other nominees in this list include “National Treasure” by Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay); “Hello Neighbour” by Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina Idoko, and Jemima Osunde; and “The Boyfriend” by Maryam Apaokagi-Greene

Vanguard News