Vanguard 2024 Economic Discourse holds tomorrow

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

Public and private sector executives are set to brainstorm on the economic reforms embarked upon by the current Federal Government in the 2024 edition of the Vanguard Economic Discourse holding tomorrow.

The gathering of the leaders few days to the one year anniversary of the current regime and commencement of the reforms will take place at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, kicking off at 9 am.

The public sector team would be headed by the office of the Vice President which also leads the National Economic Council as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Budget Office of the Federation. Other public sector figures expected to speak at the event includes the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Mohammed Bago.

The private sector team would be headed by the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, with the President of the Chamber, Dele Oye, as the Guest Speaker.

Other private sector leaders expected at the event include Dr. Chinyere Almona, Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, as well as Mr Bismarck Rewane, MD/CEO, Financial Derivatives Co. Limited who have been slated to be on the panel of discussants.

Also on the panel is the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Vanguard Economic Discourse, an economic development thought leadership event hosted by Vanguard Newspapers every year, has gained significant traction over the years as a public-private sector platform for ventilation of development ideas across sectors of the economy.

This year’s edition with the theme, ‘Reforms In The Era of Global Economic Uncertainties: Whither Nigeria?’, is coming at the tick of controversies over the immediate and short term outcomes of the key policy choices of both the fiscal and monetary authorities which seem to have caused significant pains to the citizenry, but which has also been seen as the necessary pain point on the path to the turn-around of the economy.

The event will be chaired by Nigeria’s leading economist, Dr. Ayo Teriba.

Several other private sector leaders and corporate chieftains as well as the leaders of the civil society organizations in Nigeria have already enlisted their participation to make contributions to the issues on the theme.

It is expected that the outcome of the deliberations and conclusions at the event would form part of the considerations for policy reviews if necessary as well as implementation efficiency.