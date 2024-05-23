Qoray Launches, Deploys Single Largest Fleet of Electric Vehicles in Nigeria

In a historic event in Kano State, Nigeria, on May 21, 2024, Qoray, a leading electric mobility solution, delivered the largest single fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) to an all-women community in a move that reshapes the urban transportation landscape in Northern Nigeria.

This milestone saw the handover of 120 Qoray Teak electric 3-wheelers to the Mata Zalla and Yar Baiwa Cooperative Societies, in partnership with LINKS, a Commonwealth program funded by UK AID with the aim of fostering profitable ventures, job creation, and gender inclusion.

The zero emission EVs, christened Qoray TEAK, were financed by The Alternative Bank and equipped with cutting-edge features tailored to the unique needs of the African market including a Lithium-Ion swappable battery with a range of up to 100km on a single swap, a 7-passenger capacity cabin, telemetry and electronic payment systems as well as an interactive, digital dashboard among others.

This move is expected to stimulate the growth and confidence in the New Energy economy in alignment with the 2060 Net Zero ambitions of the Nigerian government. The Qoray TEAK EVs, which were assembled in Kano by a team of local technicians, and supported by foreign engineers for knowledge transfer, are expected to deliver unrivaled transportation user experience, enhanced performance and improved efficiency, while contributing to a cleaner and safer environment.

To support the newly deployed EVs, Qoray has also built and launched the first fully equipped solar-powered battery swap stations in Kano State and Nigeria. This new milestone positions Qoray as a leading player in the transition to a cleaner, safer, climate-friendly urban transportation.

The launch ceremony was attended by notable personalities including Dr. Mariam Masha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Regional Development Programmes; Garba Mohammed, Executive Director, The Alternative Bank; Olabanjo Alimi, Managing Director of Qoray; the Chairpersons of the Matazalla and YarBaiwa Cooperatives, members of the Ulama Council of Kano and other eminent personalities.

Dr. Mariam Masha, in her speech, expressed hopes that the milestone and initiative will serve as a model beyond Kano State and inspire further actions towards a more sustainable and equitable world, especially for women and children.

Olabanjo Alimi, Managing Director Qoray, expressed his gratitude to the people of Kano for the acceptance of the innovative solution while emphasizing Qoray’s commitment to pushing the envelope towards further sustainable innovations that benefit the planet and community.

In a similar event in June 2023, Qoray, introduced Nigeria’s first publicly accessible electric vehicle charging station in Victoria Island, Lagos, boosting consumer confidence in the fledgling electric mobility sector.

Qoray’s investments and achievements amplify not just an acceleration to a more efficient transportation system, but the push for diversity, equity and inclusion, while underscoring the pivotal role of women in driving economic progress.

Qoray provides electric vehicle, charging infrastructure and financing access using expert knowledge of the local context toward delivering products and solutions that solve mobility challenges in the Nigerian economy.