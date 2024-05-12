Pilgrimage: Keyamo inspects Kano airport, makes case for improved facilities

Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

Ahead of the inaugural flight of intending pilgrims, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, weekend, carried out a comprehensive inspection of the recently installed facilities at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, in Kano.

Special Assistant on Media and Communications to Keyamo, Mr Tunde Moshood, in a statement, said before the inspection, Keyamo, who visited Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, urged him to facilitate the installation of a dedicated power line at MAKIA to address low power outage.

Moshood added that the minister also appealed for the state’s support in acquiring two additional generating plants to supplement electricity supply at the airport, ensuring uninterrupted operations for pilgrims.

The statement reads: “Before the facility inspection, the Minister paid a courtesy visit to the Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, who was represented by his deputy, Aminu Gwarzo. During the meeting, the aviation minister expressed his fondness for Kano.

“Addressing the state government, the Minister outlined three critical requests aimed at enhancing the efficiency and functionality of MAKIA. First, he urged the state government to facilitate the installation of a dedicated power line at the airport to address persistent issues of low power outage, particularly affecting the air-conditioning system.

“Second, he appealed for the state’s support in acquiring two additional generating plants to supplement electricity supply at the airport, ensuring uninterrupted operations for pilgrims and travelers alike.

“Last, the Minister brought attention to properties belonging to Skypower that have been under dispute, seeking the state government’s intervention to resolve the matter amicably.

“In response, Governor Yusuf’s deputy warmly welcomed the Minister and assured him of the state government’s commitment to addressing the outlined requests promptly. He affirmed the Minister’s connection to Kano and pledged to expedite the resolution of the issues raised.

“Subsequently, the deputy governor joined the Minister’s entourage for a comprehensive tour of the newly installed facilities at the Hajj camp section of MAKIA, underscoring the collaborative efforts between the federal and state governments to ensure a seamless experience for pilgrims.

“The minister expressed gratitude for the hospitality and support extended by the Kano State government and reiterated the Ministry’s dedication to enhancing aviation infrastructure across Nigeria.”