Akwa Ibom airport to boost Gulf of Guinea region — Eno

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Uko Etim, Uyo

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has said the upgraded Victor Attah International Airport (VAIA) will benefit not only the state but also Nigeria and the wider Gulf of Guinea region.

Speaking at a press briefing on his return from the maiden international flight from Accra, Ghana, to Uyo, the governor said the development would stimulate economic growth, particularly in tourism and trade.

“We cannot succeed in tourism without a functional airport. With international operations now in place, Akwa Ibom can connect directly to other countries within the sub-region without routing through foreign hubs,” he said.

Eno expressed optimism that the state would emerge as a major destination for conferences and events, citing ongoing investments in infrastructure.

“Akwa Ibom will become another Kigali. With our international conference centre, we expect to host global events in Uyo,” he added.

The governor also disclosed plans to establish a cargo terminal to boost trade and enhance the airport’s operational capacity.

As part of efforts to strengthen the aviation sector, Eno announced the creation of a Ministry of Aviation and Airport Development, with the Managing Director of Ibom Airport Development Company Limited, Engr. Uwem Ekanem, appointed to oversee the ministry pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the airport’s international status, and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for supporting the process.

The governor paid tribute to past leaders, including Obong Victor Attah, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Mr Udom Emmanuel, for their contributions to the development of the airport.

Describing governance as a relay process, he said successive administrations had built on one another’s efforts to achieve the milestone.

Eno further revealed that Ibom Air is set to expand its fleet to 10 aircraft, with the arrival of an additional Airbus expected in June.

He said the state had invested in manpower development, including the training of 20 pilots in Paris, 10 cadet pilots in Ethiopia, and several engineers and aviation personnel.

Beyond pilots and engineers, he noted that training would also cover airport operations, facility management and maintenance.

The governor disclosed that over 10 key projects are ongoing within the aviation ecosystem, including a second runway, apron expansion, aviation village, perimeter fencing, a hospital and upgraded security systems.

He clarified that the maiden international flight marked the activation of the airport’s international certification, while scheduled international operations would commence after completing regulatory procedures.

On the future of Ibom Air, Eno said the state was considering listing the airline on the stock exchange as part of plans to attract private investment.

He added that ongoing projects such as the international conference centre, ARISE Palm Resort, and other tourism assets would position the state as a global destination.

Eno thanked stakeholders across government and the aviation industry, describing the milestone as a collective achievement and a turning point in the state’s development.