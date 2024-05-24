Onyema, Tunji-Ojo bag Vanguard Personality of the Year Award

The Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Airlines, Allen Onyema, and Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, have received the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award.

The Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, venue of the Awards, was filled to capacity on tonight (Friday) as celebrities, politicians, business moguls, and creme-de-la-creme of the society gathered for this year’s edition of the annual Vanguard Personality of the Year Award.

The awards ceremony honoured distinguished Nigerians who have excelled in their chosen careers.

Allen Onyema

Born on March 28 1964, in Benin, Onyema attended several primary and secondary schools including St. Anthony’s Secondary School, Azia, Urhobo College Effurun, Government College Ughelli, and University of Ibadan, in 1984, where he read Law.

After Law school and his National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, service, Onyema was employed by the chambers of Chief Vincent Amobi Nwizugbo in 1990, in Lagos. Within two years, Onyema had become skillful in his profession that Chief Vincent made him Head of Chambers. And before long, the young Onyema had made real headway in the real estate business to the extent that he had to quit paid employment. Onyema established a real-estate business which he called Allen Onyema & Company.

Signs of Onyema’s passion to sustain peace manifested early when at the University of Ibadan, together with nine of his schoolmates known as Eminent Friends Group, he went to resolve a religious and ethnic riot in Zaria. The move was aimed at ensuring unity among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic nationalities and eliminating violence from the country.

It is thus not surprising that Dr Onyema has received numerous local and international awards. He won the hosting rights for International Conference on Nonviolence and Peace in 2007; Martin Luther King Global Award for Pioneering Nonviolence Education in West Africa, 2007; Hope for Humanity Award – Rotary Club, 2006; and L&M leader of the month award in 2019 for demonstration of compassion and meeting a need among others.

Tunji-Ojo

With his exposure and deep knowledge of critical sectors of the economy especially the Oil and Gas, Information Technology, as well as expertise in policy making and development in Agriculture, Research, Finance, Management Consultancy and Manufacturing industries, he has made a mark for himself in the executive branch of government, having been a two-term member of the House of Representatives.

His résumé is rich. He consulted for the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) (Management) Board, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Nigeria Gas Company (NGC), National Petroleum Investment and Management Services (NAPIMS), Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), World Bank, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), National Health Insurance Scheme, Abuja (NHIS), Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education among others.

A Certified Ethical Hacker, CEH, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has a Masters Degree in Digital Communication and Networking (2006) London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom; Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communication Engineering (2005) London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom; Bachelor of Science in International Relations (In View) University of London; Certification in Ethical Hacking and CounterMeasures (2006) Britannia Training Academy, United Kingdom.