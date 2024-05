Minority Leader opposes move to sack five Kano Emirs, stages walk-out

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Kano State House of Assembly opposition members, led by Minority Whip, Alhaji Ayuba Labaran (Kabo- APC) has opposed the move by the state assembly to sack five emirs.

Labaran, in a protest over the Assembly move, staged a walk-out from the chamber in Kano on Thursday.

When contacted, Labaran explained that the move was for “selfish interest.”

The Minority Whip added that the previous administration created the Emirates to foster unity and development.

The Kano State House of Assembly had earlier repealed the Kano Emirates Council Law 2019 which established Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano Emirates from the then Kano Emirate.

The lawmakers repealed the Emirates Law at a special plenary presided over by the Speaker, Jibril Falgore.

Falgore invoked Order seven Rule 3 (A) of the House and directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Bashir Diso, to carry out the third reading of the bill to repeal the Law.

The Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Butu-Butu, in a contribution, explained that repealing the law would revive the lost glory of Kano.

He said that the division of Kano Emirate into five Emirates damaged the capacity and dignity of the Emirate and the state.

The Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini, added that the Emirate Council was a custodian of culture of the Kano people which was distorted by the creation of the additional Emirates.

Dala said that when the law is amended, all the five Emirate Councils would be abolished while the Commissioner for Local Government would oversee the activities of the dissolved Emirate.

He said that repealing the law is timely and the decision should be communicated to the state Governor, Abba Yusuf, for assent.

Recall that the law which created five new emirates was first assented to by ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, on Dec. 5, 2019.

Ganduje assented to an amendment to the law on Oct. 14 , 2020 and signed another amendment on April 11, 2023.

Section 3(1) of the law established five distinct emirates; Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye, with Kano and Karaye having eight local government areas of jurisdiction each, while Bichi and Gaya emirates share 9 local government areas of jurisdiction each, Rano Emirate enjoys jurisdiction over 10 local government areas out of the 44 local councils in the state.