Kano Assembly Speaker, 21 other members dump NNPP

Kano Assembly

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly and 21 other members have resigned their membership from the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP in Kano State.

The Speaker’s spokesperson, Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai confirmed this in a statement containing long list of the names of the lawmakers who had announced their defection from the party.

Shawai said the lawmakers resigned to align with the political movement of Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

According to the statement, “The Kano State House of Assembly has finally released the names of Honorable members who defected from NNPP in solidarity with His Excellency, the executive Governor of Kano State, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf while reaffirming their unwavering commitment and loyalty to his administration.

“The names are: Rt Hon Speaker, Jibril Ismail Falgore representing Rogo, Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Muhammad Bello Butu Butu (Tofa/Rimin Gado) Majority leader, Hon Lawan Hussain (Dala), Deputy majority leader, Hon. Garba Shehu Fammar (Kibiya), Chief Whip Hon Muddasir Ibrahim Zawachiki (Kumbotso) and the Majority Whip, Hon Zakariyya Abdullahi Nuhu (Gabasawa).

“It also comprises of, Hon. Lawal Tini (Ajingi), Hon. Musa Tahir Haruna (Albasu), Hon. Ali Lawan Alhassan (Bagwai/Shanono), Hon. Ali Muhammad Tiga (Bebeji), Hon. Hafiz Gambo (Bunkure), Hon. Rabiu Shuaibu (Dawakin Kudu), Hon. Tukur Mohammed (Fagge) and Hon. Murtala Muhammad Kadage (Garko).

“Others include, “Hon. Abdulmajid Isah Umar (Gwale), Hon. Engr. Ahmad Ibrahim (Karaye) Hon. Alhassan Zakari (Kura/Garun Malam), Hon. Suleiman Mukhtar Ishaq (Madobi), Hon. Abdulhamid Abdul (Minjibir), Hon. Muhammad Ibrahim (Rano), Hon. Kabiru Sule Dahiru (Tarauni) and Hon. Ali Abdullahi Manager (Wudil).

“A total of 22 Honorable members of the hallow chamber were directly involved in defection,” the statement however stated.