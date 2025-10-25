Gov. Yusuf grants executive order directing Kano emirates to organise durbar

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has granted an executive order directing the Kano emirates, namely Kano, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye Emirates, to continue organising annual durbar in the state.

The governor made this known during the opening ceremony of the maiden edition of the Kano State Festival of Arts and Culture, popularly known as KanFest.

Recall that for consecutive years, the Kano State Police Command have banned durbar processions in the state, citing security concerns.

The Governor said the return of the durbar is part of efforts to preserve the state’s rich cultural heritage.

He described the KanFest as a landmark in the history of the state, reiterating his administration’s commitment to reviving and repositioning the cultural sector as a key driver of identity, unity, and economic growth.

According to him, “In celebration of the honour done to Kano by UNESCO for inscribing the famous Kano Durbar among the world’s intangible cultural heritage, I hereby grant an Executive Order to the four emirates to continue organising the annual Durbar festivals.

“The state government and all 44 local government chairmen will fully support these efforts to ensure our traditions are preserved and showcased to the world.”

He noted that his administration has embarked on several heritage restoration projects, including the renovation of the Gidan Dan Hausa Monument, Gidan Rumfa, the ancient city walls, and traditional dye pits — some of which date back over 700 years.

Others, he said, included ongoing efforts to upgrade the History and Culture Bureau into a world-class research and documentation centre, noting that the initiatives aim to combine traditional knowledge with modern techniques to empower local artisans and promote Kano’s cultural industries globally.

Governor Yusuf however called on the citizens to see culture as a living asset for future generations.