LG autonomy: Group queries governors overbearing influence

Unveils open local government project

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A non profit making organisation, Insight initiative for community and social development has disclosed the need for stakeholders cooperation to wrestle the third tier of government from grip of the governors.

This is as it unveil project Osun open local government in collaboration with Nigeria Youth Future Funds to interrogate the collapse of the local government administration in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo on Thursday, the Executive Director of the group, Jare Tiamiyu said the collapse of governance at the grassroots called for collective rethink to saveguard development at the grassroots.

“It is unfortunate that governors have become a threat to the survival and development of the third tier of government in Nigeria. We all need to collaborate to wrestle the tier of government from the governors who have turned themselves into warlords”, he said.

Explaining the role of the organization in probing the decadence in the local government, he said the group would deploy two personnel in each local government across Osun to involve in enlightenment and advocacy for politicians and the masses on the duties and function of local government administration.

“The personnel’s core work will be to engage with politicians and the masses in a bid to educate, retrieve information and further charge the government and the people to work hand-in-hand for the overall development of the grassroots.

“In the next few months, we also intend to bring the major stakeholders together for a town hall, where issues related to local government fiscal autonomy and development goals in Osun State will be touched”, he added.