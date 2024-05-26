Kaduna-Abuja train derails in Jere

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Some coaches in a train which departed the Rigasa Train Station in Kaduna on Sunday morning to Abuja reportedly derailed in a mountainous area near Jere.

According to sources, the train with many passengers on board left Kaduna at about 8 am but after about an hour, about 3 coaches derailed.

Security operatives and soldiers were deployed to the scene of incident and the railway engineers were seen trying to repair the damaged parts of the rail track.

Though official statement was being awaited, the source said there was no casualty during the incident.