Inflation won’t affect school feeding programme, Presidency assures

…Kicks off Value for Money study in Osun

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Home Grown School Feeding (NHGSFP), Dr. Yetunde Adeniji has assured that the inflationary trend in the country won’t stall the Federal Government school feeding programme.

Adeniji disclosed this while kicking off a value for money study in Osun State. The project aims to ensure the programme delivers maximum impact for schoolchildren.

According to her, President Bola Tinubu will surely live up to his promises of feeding 10 million school children annually in the country.

“We are committed to the feeding programme of our school children putting in place measures to address challenges that may hinder the success of the programme.

“Nigerians can be rest assured of Mr President’s commitment to this programme,” she stated.

Dr Adeniji added that the study which commenced on May 20th, will continue until May 30th. During this time, she will meet with various stakeholders, including farmers, cooks, community leaders, and government officials.

On May 23rd, Dr. Adeniji met with the Osun State Commissioner for Federal Affairs, Mrs. Adenike Adeleke, as well as commissioners for women’s affairs, agriculture, education, health, and representatives from NHGSFP and O-meals programmes.

“This visit marks the first phase of the nationwide VFM study. Dr. Adeniji’s commitment to transparency and efficiency in the NHGSFP program is commendable”, said her Media Office.