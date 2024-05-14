Enugu govt to construct mega motor park

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU State government has commenced the demolition of property on an expansive land belonging to the Nigerian Railway Corporation for the construction of a mega central motor station in the heart of the metropolis.

The big motor park will comprise of a dual terminal; terminal one will be for interstate transportation while terminal two will be for intra-city transportation.

Business concerns affected by the demolition included banks, private motor parks, and shops of various sizes.

Before deploying the bulldozers, the government said it had paid compensation to those who are legal tenants of Nigerian Railway Corporation and have presented their account details, adding that those who have not been compensated would be paid as soon as they present their account details to the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

Speaking at the demolition site yesterday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor said the park would be ready in 12 months.