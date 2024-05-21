CAN fights back against gender violence

By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared war on gender-based violence, vowing to combat the scourge that has ravaged countless lives across the country.

Speaking at a high-level dialogue on gender-based violence in Abuja on Tuesday, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, condemned the menace, describing it as a pervasive issue with far-reaching consequences.

He emphasized the critical role of religious leaders in speaking out against gender-based violence and working towards creating a more just and equitable society.

“As religious leaders, we must give moral leadership in speaking out against all forms of violence and injustice, including gender-based violence, and work towards creating a more just and equitable society for all to live and flourish in without fear of discrimination or intimidation,” Archbishop Okoh said.

The CAN President commended the organizers of the dialogue for bringing together stakeholders from across sectors to discuss strategies for preventing and responding to gender-based violence.

He urged participants to engage in constructive dialogue, share best practices, and commit to taking concrete actions to address the issue in their communities.

Archbishop Okoh said, “In the fight against GBV in our society and our world, we must be sincere and give it all the time, energy, and resources that are required.

“I urge all participants to engage in constructive dialogue, share best practices, and commit to taking concrete actions to address gender-based violence in our communities.

“Let us stand in solidarity with survivors, advocate for their rights, and work towards ending the cycle of violence for future generations.”

According to the United Nations, one in three women has faced physical violence, and one in ten women has experienced sexual violence since the age of 15.

These alarming statistics underscore the urgency of the problem, which CAN has pledged to tackle head-on.