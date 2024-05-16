Student loan application portal opens May 24 – NELFUND

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, has announced May 24, 2024, as the official date for the opening of the portal for student loan applications.

It explained that through the portal, students can now access loans to pursue their academic aspirations without financial constraints.

The Fund announced this in a statement, Thursday night by its Media and Public Relations Lead, Nasir Ayitogo.

“The statement read: “The management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) led by its Managing Director, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr is thrilled to announce the 24th of May, 2024 as the official date for the opening of the portal for student loan applications.

“This marks a significant milestone in the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) to fostering accessible and inclusive education for all Nigerian students.

“The portal provides a user-friendly interface for students to submit their loan applications conveniently.

“We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity to invest in their future and contribute to the growth and development of our nation.

“Students can access the portal on www.nelf.gov.ng to begin application.

“For more information and assistance, please contact NELFUND via email at [email protected] or contact us via our social media handles. “