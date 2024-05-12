Being single worries me sometimes – Actress, Rita Akoji

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian actress, Rita Akoji celebrated her birthday on May 8th and she dropped some gorgeous pictures to commemorate the day.

She told Potpourri that she’s thankful for the gift of life more than anything and her family. When asked if being single worries her at all, she opened up on her feelings and expectations regarding courtship and marriage.

“Honestly, it does worry me sometimes, ” she began. “Because life is tough on its own, we need genuine life partners who we can lean on for comfort and elevation in times of distress.

“I know having a man that leads, protects , provides not necessarily a billionaire, someone who genuinely exhibits and executes his responsibilities with fulfillment , then my worries will dissolve. For the time being, I am not worried because I know my distinguished gentleman will manifest sooner than I expect.”

Akoji, who also runs a lip-gloss line known as Toffee admits that love and comfort are essential to marriage, saying she wouldn’t want to have one without the other in the detail.

When asked how she would like to be proposed to, she replied, “I will love my proposal to be strictly private and exquisitely breathtaking , between my man and myself, no buzz etc . it’s left for us, to know when is perfect to make it public .

Rita Akoji reveals that her biggest plan for now is to have a one-of-a-kind TV show, something that has never been done before in Nigeria that will create a new buzz, and leave a positive mark in the entertainment world.

“I believe I will achieve this goal with the right team, support and sponsors,” she says