Fubara warns Rivers traditional rulers against partisan politics

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged traditional rulers in the state to remain neutral in partisan politics, promote fairness and preserve peace in their communities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Fubara gave the charge on Wednesday while declaring open the 126th, 127th and 128th combined quarterly meeting of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council in Port Harcourt.

He reminded the royal fathers that their primary responsibility was to administer justice, ensure fairness and promote peaceful coexistence, warning that their conduct should not create divisions or crises that could be difficult to manage.

“As we are entering into this political season actively, everyone should ensure that your conduct promotes peace in your place. Your actions should not be what would lead to the division and multiple crises that we cannot manage as a government,” the governor said.

He urged the traditional rulers to uphold the oaths and constitutional provisions they subscribed to before ascending their respective stools, stressing the need to protect the stability and progress of Rivers State.

Fubara also called on them to set aside personal sentiments and place the interests of the state above individual considerations.

“I want to enjoin everyone to keep aside issues of individual sentiments and ensure that the interest of our state supersedes whatever thing that we have in our mind,” he said.

The governor added that prioritising the state’s interests was a principle he said had guided his day-to-day administration.

On the welfare concerns raised by the traditional rulers, Fubara said delays in addressing some of their previous requests were not attributable to the state government but to the council’s inability to put its house in order.

He explained that stipends paid to traditional rulers by local government councils were statutory benefits and not matters a governor could alter through verbal pronouncements.

The governor, however, assured the royal fathers that he would fulfil his promises to them before leaving office next year.

Fubara reaffirmed his respect for the traditional institution, describing its members as custodians of culture and tradition and an important link between government and the grassroots.

He thanked the rulers for their prayers and support, urging them to ensure that the meeting produced fruitful deliberations capable of strengthening peace and development in the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Paramount Ruler of Apara Kingdom, Eze Chike Amadi Worlu Wodo, thanked the state government for maintaining a cordial relationship with the traditional institution.

Wodo highlighted the role of traditional rulers in conflict resolution, noting that their proximity to residents placed them in a strategic position to mediate disputes involving chieftaincy matters, families and land ownership.

He also drew the government’s attention to challenges affecting the institution, including the lack of official utility vehicles and logistical support needed to discharge its responsibilities effectively.

The traditional ruler further appealed for increased monthly stipends and improved welfare provisions to reflect prevailing economic realities.