Police arrest two over alleged kidnap plot in Kano

Nigeria Police

By Hadiza Yusuf

The Kano State Police Command has arrested two 20-year-old men over an alleged plot to kidnap the village head of Bangare in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, identified as Aliyu Naziru Garba and Bashir Alhasan, were arrested following a report that the traditional leader, Mallam Idris, had received threats of abduction.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this on Wednesday.

Kiyawa said Idris reported the threat at the Gezawa Divisional Police Headquarters at about 1:30 a.m. on October 26, stating that an unidentified person had called him two days earlier and threatened to kidnap him.

“Following the report, police operatives attached to the Gezawa Division launched an operation which led to the arrest of the two suspects,” he said.

Kiyawa added that the suspects had confessed to the crime, while investigations were ongoing.

He said they would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commended the officers for their swift response and professional handling of the case.

Bakori reiterated the command’s commitment to tackling criminal activities across the state.

The police urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police station.