Scores feared dead, houses burnt as gunmen invade Plateau community

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Armed men have invaded the Zurak community in Bashar District of Wase local government area of Plateau State.

Multiple sources confirmed scores of residents were killed, others injured and many property including houses burnt on Monday evening.

Neither the Operation Safe Haven OpSH keeping the peace in the State nor the State Police Command could confirm the development as the Media Officer of OpSH, Major Nantip Zhakom promised to get back when the information gets to his office while DSP Alfred Alabo who speaks for the State Police Command could not be reached at the time of the report.

Also, the Transition Committee Chairman of Wase, Hamisu Anani could not be reached on his known phone number.

However, Aminu Dahiru told Vanguard on phone that he heard about the incident “at about 6 pm on Monday when people were running away from Zurak to other communities.”

He said, “Tension built up from Sunday when some vigilante who sense imminent danger to the community went to the camp of the bandits. On Monday evening, the bandits came in their numbers on motorcycles and shooting and burning houses.”

Details shortly…