ABSUTH secures MDCN approval to resume housemanship programme

By Steve Oko, Umuahia

Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, Aba, has said it has received approval to engage doctors in training for their one-year compulsory internship popularly known as housemanship.

This is coming over five years after the teaching hospital was deserted by student doctors for the programme due to irritating disruptions occasioned by incessant strike actions.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Ijeoma Nduka who disclosed this in a statement Tuesday, said the development marked a new beginning in the history of the hospital which had been moribund for years until the intervention of the incumbent Gov Alex Otti.

She explained that the feat was part of the fallouts of the massive infrastructural renovation by the Governor and improved condition of service.

The CMD thanked the Governor for reviving the hospital which facilitated its recent re-accreditation by MDCN.

“Initially, doctors especially House Officers stopped coming to us for their one-year internship. It was so bad that even our own trained medical students upon graduation, go elsewhere for their internship because of incessant strikes.

“Sadly too, we have been having a lot of resignations from the hospital because of non-payment of salaries. But right now, the Governor has started paying us regularly and handsomely.

“So, I’m glad to announce that Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, has given us approval to engage 60 House Officers. This was made possible because the Governor retrofitted the hospital and the House Officers’ quarters which is now a beauty to behold”

The CMD further said that Governor Otti had also graciously approved an attractive package for the House Officers to be engaged.

She, therefore, urged qualified medical graduates from every part of the country to consider ABSUTH for their internship.

“We are open to accepting applications from any part of the country”, she said.