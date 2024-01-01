Video: Victor Osimhen attends crossover service in Lagos

Reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen has been spotted attending a crossover service in a church in Lagos on New Year’s Eve.

The forward who has been released by his Italian club, Napoli for the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire pulled up for service to the cheers and delight of the congregation.

Victor Osimhen in Nigeria for New Year cross over night celebration.



.pic.twitter.com/v0NWSifugg — Onwuatuegwu Chidiebere (@OnwuatuegwChidi) January 1, 2024

In the video that has gone viral online, Osimhen could be seen walking to the pulpit amid whoops and applauses from the congregation.

The former Lille striker then shared a hug with the cleric who handed over the microphone to an overwhelmed Osimhen.

Similarly, recall Afrobeats star, Rema was also spotted at a church crossover service in Lagos with American singer Justine Skye on New Year’s Eve.

Both singers attended the church event on Sunday night, December 31, 2023, to welcome the New Year with prayer and thought.

This also followed afrobeats icon, Davido who with a few friends were spotted at Harvesters Church, Lagos for the crossover service.

