Video: Rema, Justine Skye spotted together in Lagos church on New Year’s Eve

Afrobeats star, Rema has been spotted at a church crossover service in Lagos with American singer Justine Skye on New Year’s Eve.

Both singers attended the church event on Sunday night, December 31, 2023, to welcome the New Year with prayer and thought.

The presence of Rema and Justine Skye together quickly drew the attention of spectators, sparking numerous speculations regarding the nature of their relationship.

A video circulating on social media shows the two being escorted out of the church after the crossover service by some men.

Neither Rema nor Justine Skye has formally addressed the dating rumors.

Recall in August 2023, the duo sparked dating rumours after the Calm Down crooner was spotted by her side celebrating her birthday in a video that surfaced online.

The 28-year-old celebrated her birthday with Rema which led to widespread speculation by fans that the duo might be discreetly involved romantically.

Notably, the duo had previously collaborated on a musical project titled ‘Twisted Fantasy’ in 2021 and with Skye has been captured on multiple occasions enjoying and vibing to the songs by Rema.

